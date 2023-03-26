Diversified Trust Co Has $684,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

