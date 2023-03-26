Diversified Trust Co Has $687,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

