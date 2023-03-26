Diversified Trust Co Has $706,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $207.82 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.72. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

