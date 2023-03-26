Diversified Trust Co Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.