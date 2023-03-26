Diversified Trust Co Has $721,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.



