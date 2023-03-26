Diversified Trust Co Has $736,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.47 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

