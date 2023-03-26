Diversified Trust Co Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

