Diversified Trust Co Has $762,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,055 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

