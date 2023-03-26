Diversified Trust Co Has $765,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $29.20 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

