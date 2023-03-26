Diversified Trust Co Has $771,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.48. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

