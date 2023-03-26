Diversified Trust Co Has $802,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

