Diversified Trust Co Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

