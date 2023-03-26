Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Down 1.3 %

NEWR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.