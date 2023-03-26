Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

