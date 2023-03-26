Diversified Trust Co Invests $696,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

