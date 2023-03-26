Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.12 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

