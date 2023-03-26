Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

Shares of MOH opened at $267.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.