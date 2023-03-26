Diversified Trust Co Purchases 372 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.86 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.37.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

