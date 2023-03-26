Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,794 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

