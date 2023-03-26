Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

