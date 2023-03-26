Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 51,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 189,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.33. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.