Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

