Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.