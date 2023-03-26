Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.