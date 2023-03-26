Diversified Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

