Diversified Trust Co Sells 182 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $485.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average of $420.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

