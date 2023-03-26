Diversified Trust Co Sells 548 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

