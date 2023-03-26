Diversified Trust Co Sells 645 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.