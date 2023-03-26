Diversified Trust Co Sells 975 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

