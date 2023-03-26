Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

