Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in CONMED by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

