Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

