Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

