DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 169,729 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,729 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $28,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 436,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $672.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.03. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

