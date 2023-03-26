DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,935 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,366,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

