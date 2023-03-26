DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coursera were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coursera by 43.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,127,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 49,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $586,936.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,246,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,127,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,058 shares of company stock worth $2,828,157. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

