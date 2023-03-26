DNB Asset Management AS Invests $218,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 585,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

