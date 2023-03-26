DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 10,191 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $24.97 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

