DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $45,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

DoorDash stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

