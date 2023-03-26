Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

