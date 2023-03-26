Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $128.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

