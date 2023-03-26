DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

