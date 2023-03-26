Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 127,550 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

