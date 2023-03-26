Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

