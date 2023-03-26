Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 169 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.