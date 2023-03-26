Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.