Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

