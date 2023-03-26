Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $112.62.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.