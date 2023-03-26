Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

