Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $156.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

